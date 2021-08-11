By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – An award-winning horse that was reported stolen from a property in Penn Township has been found dead.READ MORE: 4 Firefighters Injured After Porch Collapses During Fire In Stowe Township, Arson Suspected
A 14-year-old Haflinger mare named Val was found dead, the horse’s owner told KDKA. Brian Gratzer said a man found his horse on Tuesday at the bottom of a ravine near his property.READ MORE: No Injuries After 2nd Floor Of Building In Pittsburgh's South Side Partially Collapses
Gratzer believes his horse jumped a fence after being chased by a pack of coyotes, who then attacked the 14-year-old horse.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Public Safety Urges Drivers To Use Caution As Heavy Rains Pound Area
Val, who was reported missing on July 30, was named “Grand Champion Mare” at the Big Butler Fair last month.