By: KDKA-TV News Staff
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An Indiana County woman is accused of hitting a 9-year-old girl with a truck and driving away after a wedding reception.
Police say 24-year-old Kristen Sulkosky from Homer City was driving through a yard while leaving the reception Saturday when she hit the girl.
The 9-year-old was flown to the hospital, and police say she was in stable condition.
After talking to witnesses, police say troopers were able to track down Sulkosky.
She’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle and DUI/unsafe driving.