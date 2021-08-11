By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh music venue is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test for anyone attending shows.
Mr. Roboto in Bloomfield put up a statement on their Instagram Tuesday saying that beginning next week, attendees will have to provide proof of their vaccination or show a negative COVID test taken within the last 48 hours.
Everyone is asked to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.
“We want to keep our communities safe and ensure that live music can continue in a way that’s safe for everyone,” the Instagram post read.
Roboto held their first comeback shows last week.