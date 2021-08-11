By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say one person is dead after being hit by the driver of a vehicle.
The Allegheny County Police Department said the pedestrian was hit by the 26-year-old driver Wednesday in Monroeville at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Coffey Street around 6 p.m.
First responders transported the pedestrian, a 32-year-old man, to a local hospital, where he died.
Police are investigating.