By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is converting tens of thousands of overhead streetlights to LED, and they want to know what you think about the upgrade.
PGH is converting 35,000 overhead streetlights to LED to reduce energy usage, provide savings, and decrease light pollution. We want to know what you think about streetlights and the upcoming LED upgrade! Take the short survey on EngagePGH by Sept. 30! https://t.co/4kW9b3wxhZ pic.twitter.com/KXbjHFQxSX
— Pittsburgh City Planning (@PLANPGH) August 10, 2021
The city says changing 35,000 streetlights to LED will help reduce energy usage and pollution.
You can take a short survey about the upgrades online by Sept. 30.