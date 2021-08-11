BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is converting tens of thousands of overhead streetlights to LED, and they want to know what you think about the upgrade.

The city says changing 35,000 streetlights to LED will help reduce energy usage and pollution.

You can take a short survey about the upgrades online by Sept. 30.