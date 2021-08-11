PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Storms rolled through the Pittsburgh area Wednesday afternoon, causing some damage.
Neighbors along one Brookline street will stare at a toppled tree and shattered light poles at least until Thursday.
#BREAKING: Tree down in Brookline on Hartranft Street. The tree brought down part of a telephone pole. #weather #storms #kdka @KDKA
Pic courtesy: @BenTylerD11 pic.twitter.com/pe83GtQuTc
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) August 11, 2021
Neighbors in Brookline say they heard the wind whipping and then they heard a crack that snapped a big tree in half.
The tree fell onto Hartranft Street, but it came down on the powerlines that knocked two city light poles down and they landed on a poor homeowner’s Jeep. Duquesne Light had to move the light pole so they could get in and out of their driveway and the city says they’re going to be out tomorrow to clean up the mess.
“There you go,” says Duquesne Light worker.
This is along Hartranft Street in Brookline.
Winds brought down two light poles and the power lines.
The one light crashed straight through the roof and windshield of a parked Jeep. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/19Gcd2rG0g
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) August 11, 2021
KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says Wednesday looks to be the second of four days in a row with the potential for severe storms.
WEATHER LINKS:
Thursday has the chance to be the hottest day of the year with a forecasted high of 92 degrees for Pittsburgh.
Rain chances should peak on Friday ahead of and along a cool front that pushes through in the afternoon to evening. Most data shows a chance for rain through the day on Friday.
