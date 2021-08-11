ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York police have identified a body that was recovered from the Genesee River during a Rochester Police Department Scuba Team training session.
Tammy Greer, 57, of Pennsylvania was identified Tuesday by the Monroe County medical examiner, according to an email from Capt. Frank Umbrino.
A damaged vehicle was discovered in the river on Aug. 5 with human remains inside and was removed from the river as part of the exercise, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. It is believed the vehicle entered the water in May 2019.
"The circumstances surrounding how and why the vehicle ended up in the river as well as the manner/cause of death of Greer, is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time," Umbrino said.
