CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — This school year, some students will be walking into a new-look building.

The Clairton Education Center has a new feel for students. It’s the first time the school has been renovated in over a decade.

“I think they are going to be so excited to walk in and not see green walls,” said Clairton Schools Superintendent Dr. Ginny Hunt. “Then when they walk in the library, that’s bright now.”

The improvements include over 1,000 yards of new carpet and 40,000 square feet of new paint. The elementary floor that was devastated by a water main break also looks brand new.

“There were over 100 people that volunteered their time and committed well over 2,000 hours of volunteer activity,” said Mike Rhoads, the manager of Mon Valley Clairton Works.

And all that effort didn’t go unnoticed. Seventh-grader Rhaniya Spence and her brother, second-grader Bentley, were two of the first students inside.

“It’s crazy because it doesn’t usually look like this,” said Rhaniya Spence.

A mother who used to attend the school is happy that her kids have a new and updated learning environment.

“I love it,” said Rheyshawn Clifford. “It’s a very good feeling. It’s very rewarding to know my children are attending here.”