PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties.
One is in place for parts of Washington, Butler, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 1:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Bethel Park PA, Monroeville PA until 1:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/W8JiH5KXc4
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 11, 2021
Another issued affects parts of Butler, Indiana, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties. That’s in place until 2 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Monroeville PA, Plum PA, Murrysville PA until 2:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/3DeGlVhGqE
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 11, 2021
The National Weather Service says these storms could bring wind up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.
KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says Wednesday looks to be the second of four days in a row with the potential for severe storms.
Thursday has the chance to be the hottest day of the year with a forecasted high of 92 degrees for Pittsburgh.
Thursday has the chance to be the hottest day of the year with a forecasted high of 92 degrees for Pittsburgh.

Rain chances should peak on Friday ahead of and along a cool front that pushes through in the afternoon to evening. Most data shows a chance for rain through the day on Friday.
