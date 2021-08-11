SCHOOL MASK GUIDE:Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Forecast, Local TV, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Storms, Thunderstorms, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties.

One is in place for parts of Washington, Butler, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Carnegie Museum Of Art Launching New Outdoor Summer Event Series

Another issued affects parts of Butler, Indiana, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties. That’s in place until 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service says these storms could bring wind up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says Wednesday looks to be the second of four days in a row with the potential for severe storms.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Thursday has the chance to be the hottest day of the year with a forecasted high of 92 degrees for Pittsburgh.

Rain chances should peak on Friday ahead of and along a cool front that pushes through in the afternoon to evening. Most data shows a chance for rain through the day on Friday.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 1,811 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.