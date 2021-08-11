By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MARIANNA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is charged with abandoning several dogs at a local home.
A neighbor told police she heard a dog at a home on First Street in the borough of Marianna, but that the owner hadn't been home in two weeks.
Police got a warrant and found three dogs living in squalor with no access to food or water.
Humane officers took the dogs and their owner is now facing charges.