By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MARIANNA, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is charged with abandoning several dogs at a local home.

A neighbor told police she heard a dog at a home on First Street in the borough of Marianna, but that the owner hadn’t been home in two weeks.

Police got a warrant and found three dogs living in squalor with no access to food or water.

Humane officers took the dogs and their owner is now facing charges.