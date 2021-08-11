SCHOOL MASK GUIDE:Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Back to School, Buckhannon, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, West Virginia News, West Virginia Wesleyan College

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia Wesleyan College isn’t planning to just have a vaccination requirement this upcoming school year.

READ MORE: Crews To Spray For Mosquitos On The North Side Following Positive West Nile Virus Test

The school is also planning to fine any student who is not vaccinated $750.

READ MORE: Federal Courtrooms Beginning To Require Masks Again

Those students will also be required to wear masks and get tested weekly.

There will also be a fine of $250 for any student who is diagnosed with COVID-19 and can’t return home.

MORE NEWS: Report: Accused Terrorist Mustafa Alowemer Has Until August 30 To Plead Guilty

They’re referring to the $250 fine as a fee for quarantining on campus.