By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUCKHANNON, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia Wesleyan College isn't planning to just have a vaccination requirement this upcoming school year.
The school is also planning to fine any student who is not vaccinated $750.
Those students will also be required to wear masks and get tested weekly.
There will also be a fine of $250 for any student who is diagnosed with COVID-19 and can't return home.
They’re referring to the $250 fine as a fee for quarantining on campus.