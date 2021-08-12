HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Two Republican state senators want families to be able to “opt-out” of any school mask mandates.
This is a trend that's become an option for school districts across the state as people have grown tired of wearing masks.
State senators Doug Mastriano along with Judy Ward have a bill prepared that would let parents complete a form to opt-out of mask mandates, taking the decision out of the hands of public health leaders.
However, the CDC has currently recommended universal mask-wearing for K-12 schools as the delta variant is surging.
This was proposed during a meeting earlier this week, with State Health Director Allison Beam saying it was "another layer of protection."
She said that they help reduce transmission and preserve in-person education.