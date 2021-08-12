By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Dick's Sporting Goods 2021 Pony League World Series kicks off this weekend.
The event kicks off today with Fan Fest starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Then, on Friday morning, a skills competition will take place at Lew Hays Pony Field.
Friday night, the games begin.
Tickets for the 2021 Pony League World Series can be purchased online.