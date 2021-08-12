BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
WASHINGTON

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Dick’s Sporting Goods 2021 Pony League World Series kicks off this weekend.

The event kicks off today with Fan Fest starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Then, on Friday morning, a skills competition will take place at Lew Hays Pony Field.

Friday night, the games begin.

Tickets for the 2021 Pony League World Series can be purchased online.