By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – A judge has given UPMC the green light to build a hospital in the South Hills.
The Commonwealth Court says UPMC will be allowed to build a hospital in Jefferson Hills, not far from AHN Jefferson Hospital.
The ruling by Commonwealth Court overturns a decision by the borough’s zoning board.
The plans for "UPMC South" call for a 63-bed hospital on Route 51.
People living in the area have opposed the project and it’s not clear when construction could begin.