By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – A judge has given UPMC the green light to build a hospital in the South Hills.

The Commonwealth Court says UPMC will be allowed to build a hospital in Jefferson Hills, not far from AHN Jefferson Hospital.

The ruling by Commonwealth Court overturns a decision by the borough’s zoning board.

The plans for “UPMC South” call for a 63-bed hospital on Route 51.

People living in the area have opposed the project and it’s not clear when construction could begin.