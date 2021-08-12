By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – $24 million is being invested in the City of Pittsburgh's Avenue of Hope initiative.
The initiative focuses on revitalizing major business corridors in Black and diverse neighborhoods.
This investment will go to housing and development projects in Hazelwood, the Hill District, and Larimer.
One of the projects includes a non-profit recreational facility that will be equipped with squash courts, classrooms, and meeting space for the community.