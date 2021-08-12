By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Senate is becoming more transparent.
Soon, an online tool will give anyone the opportunity to see how much senators collect for meals, lodging, and office expenses.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the transparency tool is currently under development.
Once it is launched, the webpage will be updated each month.
As for the Pennsylvania State House, the speaker says they're looking into ways to improve transparency.
It’s possible they’ll take the same route as the senate in the fall.