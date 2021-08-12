By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After hearing from South Side business owners, Pittsburgh Public Safety says it's making some changes to weekend traffic restrictions on East Carson Street.
Public Safety says the restrictions were put in place to help stem violence and control the "dangerous and untenable" crowds that followed the lifting of pandemic restrictions. The new changes are being made after talks with business owners who have asked Public Safety to make it easier to get to their restaurants and stores in the early evening hours.
East Carson Street in between S. 10th and S. 18th now won’t convert to one-way traffic until 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, two and a half later than the previous 7 p.m. start time.
No parking measures will also be strictly enforced on these blocks of East Carson starting at 8, including towing vehicles. Public Safety says they'll put up clear signage to let people know about the changed parking hours.
Public Safety says the pilot program will remain in effect for the near future and they’ll continue to monitor its impact and effectiveness.