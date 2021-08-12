By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety is urging drivers to use caution as heavy rains have flooded roads.

ALERT:

The heavy rainfall has created treacherous driving conditions in spots around the city.

Motorists are urged to be extremely cautious and avoid driving around any flood barriers.

Washington Boulevard is impassable due to flooding. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/PzFSak7SuD

— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 13, 2021