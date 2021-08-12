By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety is urging drivers to use caution as heavy rains have flooded roads.
ALERT:
The heavy rainfall has created treacherous driving conditions in spots around the city.
Motorists are urged to be extremely cautious and avoid driving around any flood barriers.
Washington Boulevard is impassable due to flooding. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/PzFSak7SuD
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 13, 2021
In a tweet on Thursday, Public Safety said Washington Boulevard is impassable because of flooding. They are telling people to avoid the area.
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Allegheny County said the gate is being put down to block the area.
Pittsburgh: Washington Blvd is flooded and impassable; the gate is being put down to block passage in the area
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 13, 2021
KDKA-TV viewer Kim Freeman shared this video of a flooded Washington Avenue in Scott Township.
WATCH: Flooded Washington Avenue
An emergency alert was also sent to cell phones to remind people of the flash flood warning that is in effect until 10:30 p.m. for parts of Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Flash flood warning remains in effect for Allegheny/Washington/Westmoreland Counties until 10;30 pm. ALL of the severe thunderstorm warnings have expired for now. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jbDqBlpqlK
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) August 13, 2021
“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the alert said.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.