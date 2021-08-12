LOOKING FOR NEWS:Visit our News hub for the latest headlines.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Flood Water, Flooding, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Safety, Washington Boulevard

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety is urging drivers to use caution as heavy rains have flooded roads.

(Photo Credit: Dennis Lane/KDKA)

In a tweet on Thursday, Public Safety said Washington Boulevard is impassable because of flooding. They are telling people to avoid the area.

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Allegheny County said the gate is being put down to block the area.

KDKA-TV viewer Kim Freeman shared this video of a flooded Washington Avenue in Scott Township.

WATCH: Flooded Washington Avenue

An emergency alert was also sent to cell phones to remind people of the flash flood warning that is in effect until 10:30 p.m. for parts of Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the alert said.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.