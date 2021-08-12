BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s day three of severe weather in southwestern Pennsylvania.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for multiple counties, including Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. It’ll be in place until 8 p.m.

NWS Pittsburgh says storms could bring hail as big as a quarter, strong gusts up to 70 mph and frequent lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Indiana, Jefferson and Armstrong counties until 2:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Butler, Indiana, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties until 1:45 p.m.

A Heat Advisory is also in place for several counties in our area. The NWS says heat indices could range from around 100 to 105 degrees.

Some storm damage is already starting to be reported. In Plum, two large trees fell onto a house on Hialeah Drive.

A tree cutting service is now cleaning up. A sign says that the structure was declared unsafe for human occupancy or use. The family wasn’t home when the trees fell.

