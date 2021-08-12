PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s day three of severe weather in southwestern Pennsylvania.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for multiple counties, including Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. It’ll be in place until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ltnxeSnPrR — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 12, 2021

NWS Pittsburgh says storms could bring hail as big as a quarter, strong gusts up to 70 mph and frequent lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Indiana, Jefferson and Armstrong counties until 2:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Punxsutawney PA, Rossiter PA, Big Run PA until 2:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/w9RGp70KSn — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 12, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Butler, Indiana, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties until 1:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Vandergrift PA, Kittanning PA, Ford City PA until 1:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/xgCDIE4SwP — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 12, 2021

A Heat Advisory is also in place for several counties in our area. The NWS says heat indices could range from around 100 to 105 degrees.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of our region. Please find a way to stay cool out there! pic.twitter.com/cKKSTtIUan — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 12, 2021

Some storm damage is already starting to be reported. In Plum, two large trees fell onto a house on Hialeah Drive.

Two large trees fell on a house on Hialeah Drive in Plum. A tree cutting service is here now cleaning up. There is a sign that says the structure is declared unsafe for human occupancy or use. The family was not home when the trees fell. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZGjD5F65PS — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) August 12, 2021

A tree cutting service is now cleaning up. A sign says that the structure was declared unsafe for human occupancy or use. The family wasn’t home when the trees fell.

