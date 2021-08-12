By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Stage AE will require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The venue announced AEG Presents' updated vaccination policy on Thursday. It starts Aug. 18.
Those who aren’t fully vaccinated will have to show they took a COVID-19 test and tested negative within 72 hours of the show.
By no later than Oct. 1, concertgoers and event staff will be required to be fully vaccinated.
The announcement comes as other venues and bands, including Maroon 5, are putting similar policies in place for concertgoers.