(KDKA)- After opening their preseason campaign with a 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their second preseason game tonight when they make the trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. For those unable to make it to a television for the broadcast, KDKA has you covered with a live stream of the matchup.

Fans can stream each of the next three Steelers games live here on KDKA’s website as the team continues its preparations for the 2021 NFL season. In order to watch the stream, head over to this live player at kickoff.

After the battle with the in-state rival Eagles, the team returns to Heinz Field on Saturday, August 21 to face the Detroit Lions. And the preseason wraps up with a trip to Carolina to face the Panthers and make the final decisions on who will be on the 53-man roster to open the regular season.

Here’s the full schedule

Thursday, 8/12 Steelers @ Eagles, 7:30 p.m.



Saturday, 8/21 Steelers vs. Lions, 7:30 p.m.



Friday, 8/27 Steelers @ Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

