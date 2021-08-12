By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – West Virginia University could take over the now-closed Mylan plant in Morgantown.
The company, known as Viatris, closed the facility almost two weeks ago and let go of thousands of workers.
They are now talking to WVU about transferring control of the plant.
The plant is located just across the street from WVU School of Medicine and the university believes it could help attract more medical jobs.