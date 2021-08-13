By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that sent four people to the hospital in Arnold Sunday.
According to the Trib, Ikquan Hassain Amid Lynn is being charged as an adult in the shooting. Court paperwork shows he's facing a slew of charges, including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and firearms charges.
Police say that four people were shot around 11:15 Sunday night on Kenneth Avenue. Multiple vehicles and a home were also struck with gunfire.
The victims were taken to hospitals, but there’s been no update on their conditions. Police said some of those hit may have been juveniles.