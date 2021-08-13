CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Two teenage boys have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb, and authorities now say the shooting was a targeted attack.
The suspects, ages 14 and 16, are also charged with felonious assault and improper discharge into a home. Their names have not been released, and both remained at large on Friday.
The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, when at least two shots were fired into the home. Authorities initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but further investigation determined it wasn't a random attack.
London Hill, 13, of Milwaukee, was inside the home when he was struck by at least one bullet. Authorities said the shooting occurred at his aunt’s home, where he and his mother were visiting, and no other injuries were reported in the incident.
Authorities have not disclosed a motive or said whether the home or someone inside was the target of the shooting.
