PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to the 2020 Census data released on Thursday, Allegheny County saw an increase in population for the first time since 1960.

Meanwhile, Westmoreland County lost more population in the last 10 years than any other county in Pennsylvania.

About 10,000 fewer people are in Westmoreland County than in 2010.

Other data showed Armstrong and Fayette counties lost a greater percentage of their population than Westmoreland.

Armstrong shrunk by almost 5% and Fayette by more than 5.5%.

Butler County added almost 10,000 people in the past 10 years, making it the biggest percentage increase in our region.

Allegheny County added population for the first time since 1960, adding more than 27,000 residents.

Lastly, the City of Pittsburgh continues to shrink but less rapidly than it has in the past, with the current population at almost 303,000.