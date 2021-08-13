PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said the second floor of a building on Pittsburgh’s South Side collapsed.

Officials say the upper floor partially collapsed Thursday in the 1600 block of East Carson Street around 8 p.m. Witnesses told KDKA’s Royce Jones that the collapse sounded like a bomb going off.

“You can feel the force. The ground moved and I could feel little stones or something hitting me,” said witness Rob Romano.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said no one was inside, and there were no injuries to people who were at Swirl Penguins ice cream shop, which is on the first floor of the building.

An employee told KDKA that people were inside the shop when the partial collapse happened.

“I was able to squeeze out the door, and then I was screaming for help because the other girl was still in there,” said employee Ivy Li. “But someone was able to go in and grab her and get out.”

A firefighter was treated for glass in his eye, Public Safety said.

Officials say East Carson Street will be closed between South 16th and South 17th streets overnight.

Police say, according to initial reports, that lightning could have struck the building. Building inspectors are on the scene to determine how the building partially collapsed.

