By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 400 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 304 are confirmed and 96 are probable cases.
There have been 7,432 total hospitalizations and 105,207 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,017.
