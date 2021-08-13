BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ben Platt, Local TV, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GRAMMY, TONY, and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Ben Platt announced his “Reverie Tour” dates on Friday morning and Pittsburgh is on the list!

READ MORE: Storm Causes Tree To Crash Into Back Of Home In Edgewood

On March 8, 2022, the tour will come to the Petersen Events Center.

READ MORE: City Of Duquesne Police Looking For Man Posing As Duquesne Light Employee

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Platt is known for his roles in the Pitch Perfect movies, as well as performances on Broadway in The Book Of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Storm Chances Linger On Friday

Registration for pre-sale can be found on his website at this link.