By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GRAMMY, TONY, and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Ben Platt announced his “Reverie Tour” dates on Friday morning and Pittsburgh is on the list!READ MORE: Storm Causes Tree To Crash Into Back Of Home In Edgewood
On March 8, 2022, the tour will come to the Petersen Events Center.READ MORE: City Of Duquesne Police Looking For Man Posing As Duquesne Light Employee
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 27 at 10:00 a.m.
Platt is known for his roles in the Pitch Perfect movies, as well as performances on Broadway in The Book Of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Storm Chances Linger On Friday
Registration for pre-sale can be found on his website at this link.