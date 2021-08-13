By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE (KDKA) – During Thursday's storms, a fire broke out at a beloved bakery in Latrobe.
Dainty Pastry Shoppe in Latrobe has been a staple of the community in Westmoreland County since 1947.
The damage caused by the fire is still be assessed and so is the cause.
