Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Hank

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Hank came back to Animal Friends through no fault of his own. He has had a bit of a rough time adjusting to the shelter life again, but he is a friendly guy who just needs some time to warm up to new people. Daily socialization at our BunRun is allowing him to feel more comfortable and letting his true personality shine!

To find out more about how to adopt Hank, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Meet The Kittens

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Marilyn, Jules and Larry are siblings. They were all ill when they arrived, but were nursed back to health by the shelter staff, and then put into a foster home.

Jules is super sweet and outgoing. Larry loves to be around people. He also loves his sisters and his fellow foster animals. And, Marilyn is a little shy at first, but a love bug once she knows you.

To find out more about how to adopt Jules, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Larry, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Marilyn, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

This is Kenny, also known as Kenzo. He was found in really bad shape and taken to the ER vet where he spent two days under supervision. With a lot of TLC, meds and a strong will to survive, Kenny is ready for his fur-ever home.

Kenny is approximately 16-weeks-old as of 8/3/2021.

He is living in foster care with other foster kittens, adult cats and large and small dogs. He can be shy at first, but once he trusts you, he is a total love bug.

Kenny loves to play and be around other cats so he would probably do best in a home with other cats or kittens to “buddy” with.

To find out more about how to adopt Kenny, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24