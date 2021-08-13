PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is loading up 100 boxes with more than just things to eat.

The organization teamed with The Hearts of Hope Foundation, which enlists the artistic skills of communities, co-workers and families to paint ceramic hearts with original designs.

The foundation provides the kit for people to create their works of art, which are then distributed among organizations across the globe.

KDKA employees and their families participated in the recent campaign at the food bank, and KDKA’s Kym Gable was there when the hearts were placed inside boxes at the food bank’s warehouse.

The food bank’s Maria Montaro said, “I think the families are so grateful for receiving the hearts and knowing that someone was thinking of them and doing something special and knowing that coming to the food bank isn’t necessarily the first thing someone wants to do.”

The boxes will be distributed as part of the agency’s emergency food program called Compassion Corner.

“Everyone is just continuing to give and be so special to the people they serve,” said Montaro