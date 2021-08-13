By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next month, anyone wanting to attend the jazz festival will need to be vaccinated or they won't be allowed in.
The August Wilson African-American Cultural Center has said anyone that wants to attend the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival must show that they have been vaccinated.
The festival is taking place from September 17 through September 19.
Once you purchase a ticket online, you’ll be able to upload documentation proving you have been vaccinated.
Attendees will also need to bring their vaccine cards with them to the festival.
Masks will also be required for everyone at any indoor event during the festival.