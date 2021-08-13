By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who is pregnant and hasn't been seen since July.
Police say Kristena Cerasi was last seen on July 23 around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Olive Street.
They say she has connections to New York and Tioga County.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.