By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders are searching for a missing 3-year-old in Armstrong County.
They're using boats to search along the Allegheny River in South Buffalo Township near the dam, close to the Leechburg area.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene of the search.
The call came in around 3:30 Friday afternoon.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.