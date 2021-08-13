By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,082 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths.

On Tuesday, the state announced over 2,000 new daily cases for the first time in May, but Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday is usually a day where data from the weekend is dumped in. But the state reported over 2,000 new cases on Thursday and again on Friday.

This brings the statewide total to 1,246,014 cases and 27,957 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 935 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 226 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,847,371 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,802,463 people are fully vaccinated. So far, xxx% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,997,328 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,689 cases among residents and 15,730 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,434 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,657 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

