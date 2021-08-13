By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Opera is hosting its annual piano sale later this month.
The sale is Aug. 26-29 at the Pittsburgh Opera's headquarters on Liberty Avenue. More than 100 pianos will be on sale, though the event is by appointment only due to COVID-19
If you want to attend, call 412-454-5555 or register online here
Everyone will also be required to complete an online health screening before entering the building.