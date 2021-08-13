By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Robert Morris University has said the hockey team has not raised enough money to bring back the program this upcoming season.
However, there is a path for the men's and women's programs to return the following season.
RMU said it needs almost $1.5 million in immediate contributions and that same amount in pledges.
They said the programs will have to meet those fundraising goals by December 15 in order to get back on the ice in 2022.