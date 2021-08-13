PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Day four of severe weather is rolling into western Pennsylvania.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for several counties. In our area, it covers Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. It's in place until 11 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/eBQ6fudlbT
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 13, 2021
The hot, humid air mass that we have been stuck in for a few days now is still hanging in there but dynamics will finally change tonight when a cold front swings through bringing relief.READ MORE: Storm Causes Tree To Crash Into Back Of Home In Edgewood
Storms will head our way later this afternoon and converge with a cold front dropping in from the northwest. That means another chance for a round of strong to severe storms through this evening with damaging winds and flash flooding being the main concerns.
Most of the area picked up between 0.50-1.50 inches of rain with some areas getting 2 inches or more yesterday.
If storms drop similar amounts tonight, we could have more flooding concerns. Once the front passes, temps will hang in the lower 80s all weekend with less humidity and some sunshine.
