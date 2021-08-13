BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police say they were notified by Port Authority police that there was a stabbing at 4th Avenue and Wood Street on Friday just after 8:15 p.m.

Police found the victim, who was stabbed in the kidney area. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

A woman was arrested, and a weapon was recovered, according to police.