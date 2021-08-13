By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police say they were notified by Port Authority police that there was a stabbing at 4th Avenue and Wood Street on Friday just after 8:15 p.m.
Police found the victim, who was stabbed in the kidney area. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
A woman was arrested, and a weapon was recovered, according to police.