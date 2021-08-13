BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Police in Plum are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old woman, Theresa Nuber.

Photo Credit: Borough Of Plum/Facebook

She was last seen on Thursday morning between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Nuber lives on Monte Carlo Drive and her family says she is possibly wearing a brown t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

