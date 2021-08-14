By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist went over a hillside and into a creek after crashing with another vehicle, according to Allegheny County officials.
Pittsburgh (Lincoln Place): Vehicle crash – Mifflin Rd at Mooney Rd; motorcyclist over a hillside and into a creek after colliding with a passenger car. Pittsburgh EMS and FD on scene beginning rope rescue.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 14, 2021
The crash happened at the intersection of Mifflin Road at Mooney Road in Lincoln Place.
The motorcyclist was transported in critical condition.
Allegheny County’s official Twitter account says that Pittsburgh EMS and rescue crews were at the scene and used rope rescue to get to the motorcyclist.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt in the crash and “stayed on the scene,” according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
An investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit is ongoing.
