By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail says it is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

It says 55 inmates have tested positive over the last week.

And 30 of those cases involved new inmates.

Many of the others are from an outbreak in a pod where the jail believes a staff member spread it.

The warden says they’re testing every new inmate before entering and then again before being placed in housing.

Vaccines are also being offered to staff and inmates, and masks are required for everyone.