By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A wandering alligator has been caught by the West Mifflin Police Department.
The 3-foot reptile was first reported to be on the loose on Tuesday, last having been seen on New England Road.
The department showed a picture of the alligator with duct tape around its mouth.
In a post, police confirmed its officers were safe and sound after retrieving the alligator, saying “all digits and extremities [were] intact.”