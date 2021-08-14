BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, West Mifflin, West Mifflin Police, West Mifflin Police Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A wandering alligator has been caught by the West Mifflin Police Department.

The 3-foot reptile was first reported to be on the loose on Tuesday, last having been seen on New England Road.

READ MORE: Alligator Spotted Along New England Road In West Mifflin

The department showed a picture of the alligator with duct tape around its mouth.

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police Department/Facebook)

In a post, police confirmed its officers were safe and sound after retrieving the alligator, saying “all digits and extremities [were] intact.”