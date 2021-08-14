CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — One teenage boy has been arrested and another is still being sought in a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb, police said.

Clifton Heights police said Saturday that a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center. A 16-year-old suspect is still being sought. Both are charged with murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a home.

The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, when at least two shots were fired into the home. Authorities initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but said they determined after further investigation that it wasn’t a random attack.

London Hill, 13, of Milwaukee, was inside the home when he was struck by at least one bullet. Authorities said the shooting occurred at his aunt’s home, where he and his mother were visiting, and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive or said whether the home or someone inside was the target of the shooting.

