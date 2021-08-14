By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following a shooting that took place in Braddock on Friday night.
According to Allegheny County Police, 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired along Talbot Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting.
Shortly after this time, a 21-year-old man showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Police say they are continuing to investigate.
