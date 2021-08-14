BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Braddock, Local News, Local TV, Shooting, Talbot Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following a shooting that took place in Braddock on Friday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired along Talbot Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after this time, a 21-year-old man showed up a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 