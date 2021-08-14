BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Several trees crashed through a man’s home in Butler County on Friday night.
Frightening and scary is how the storm was described by the homeowner. After the trees fell and sealed off his doors, the homeowner had to leave through the basement.READ MORE: Report: Ohio Woman Sought Protective Order Against Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer
“It was loud, it was scary,” homeowner Derek Burns said. “It was a short burst, but it was violent.”
Burns said he’s never seen anything like the storm that ripped through his home on Friday night.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Boy Injured In Turtle Creek Shooting
“All at the same time, they all just fell,” Burns said.
Burns said the trees stood for decades but came down in the storm, piercing his roof and almost trapping him inside.
“There were trees knocking down both doors. I was able to get out through the basement, but I just couldn’t believe it,” Burns said.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Mayoral Candidate Marlin Woods Withdraws From Race
By Saturday afternoon, Burns was able to get the trees off the roof. He hopes insurance will cover the damages.