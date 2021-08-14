By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wanted man has been arrested after a SWAT incident in East Allegheny overnight.
Police and SWAT were called for a reported domestic incident.
While the woman inside was able to escape the home, the man barricaded himself in and would not come outside.
Police say the man had access to weapons in the home.
The man had a warrant out for his arrest and violated a protection from abuse (PFA) order.
The man surrendered himself to police without incident after an hour.