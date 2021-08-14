BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Police SWAT

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wanted man has been arrested after a SWAT incident in East Allegheny overnight.

READ MORE: Allegheny County Jail Seeing A Rise In COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates

Police and SWAT were called for a reported domestic incident.

While the woman inside was able to escape the home, the man barricaded himself in and would not come outside.

READ MORE: Subsidiary Of Energy Transfer LP Pays $140K For Construction 'Violations' In Beaver County

Police say the man had access to weapons in the home.

The man had a warrant out for his arrest and violated a protection from abuse (PFA) order.

MORE NEWS: 1 Teen In Custody, 1 Sought In Ohio Slaying Of 13-Year-Old

The man surrendered himself to police without incident after an hour.