By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The government's COVID-19 funeral assistance program has distributed more than $1 billion.
FEMA says it has helped around 150,000 people since April.
The government reimburses up to $9,000 for each COVID-19 victim.
It covers transferring remains, burial plots, caskets, clergy services, cremation and headstones.
FEMA says it still has 90,000 pending applications.
The agency received $52 billion in the COVID-19 relief bills passed in December and March.
More information on this funding assistance can be found on FEMA’s website.