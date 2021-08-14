By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local girl with a big heart helped make a difference at an animal shelter.
Vivian opened and lemonade stand and used the profits to purchase items for Animal Friends. The organization posted about Vivian on its Facebook page.
"A big thank you to Vivian, who stopped by Animal Friends last week to drop off all of these donations she purchased with proceeds from her lemonade stand. Adoptable Buddy even came out to thank her personally," the post reads.
Great job, Vivian!