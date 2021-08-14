By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The body of a missing 3-year-old boy in Armstrong County has been found in the Allegheny River.
Multiple Law enforcement agencies used boats to search along the Allegheny River in South Buffalo Township near the dam, close to the Leechburg area, on Friday and Saturday for Dwight Dinsmore.
Police say the boy went missing from a camping area along the river in Bethel Township.
Due to weather, the search was paused on Friday evening. It resumed on Saturday, when the boy's body was found.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.